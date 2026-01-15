WBRZ Investigative Unit: Freshman QB 'stable' after serious wreck on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - Pieces of Colin Hurley's sportscar were scattered alongside Highland Road near the South Gates of LSU's campus on Thursday morning, hours after a crash that sent the Tiger Football player to a hospital.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit first broke the news that the LSU backup quarterback's red Dodge Charger smashed into a tree near the corner of Highland Road and South Quad Drive around 2:45 a.m. A photo taken from the crash site shows the front end of the vehicle crushed.

The 17-year-old was in and out of consciousness as firefighters pulled him out of his vehicle and into an ambulance. First responders didn't note any major injuries but said Hurley had a large cut on his face.

Late Thursday morning, LSU students walked past broken pieces of Hurley's car that were scattered along the sidewalk and into the grass beside the road. A large piece of bark was missing from the live oak tree that Hurley's car hit. Parts of it had been turned to sawdust.

Hurley's family sent the following statement, saying that he will make a full recovery from the wreck:

"Colin would like to thank the first responders, the incredible doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Health and the many Tiger Fans for their care and compassion. Colin is resting and is stable while more tests and care are being administered. We are confident that Colin will make a full recovery from this terrible accident."

A crash report from Thursday morning said that impairment in the wreck is not suspected.