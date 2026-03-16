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Tiger Bend Road striping work starts Tuesday
ST. GEORGE - Drivers who take Tiger Bend Road may hit some extra traffic on Tuesday as striping work begins.
St. George officials shared the notice Monday evening, saying crews will be working between Stumberg Lane and Jones Creek Road.
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A lane closure will be in place for the next few days.
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