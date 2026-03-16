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Tiger Bend Road striping work starts Tuesday

3 hours 7 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2026 Mar 16, 2026 March 16, 2026 3:42 PM March 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE - Drivers who take Tiger Bend Road may hit some extra traffic on Tuesday as striping work begins. 

St. George officials shared the notice Monday evening, saying crews will be working between Stumberg Lane and Jones Creek Road. 

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A lane closure will be in place for the next few days. 

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