New food pantry opens at Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center

BATON ROUGE - The Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center launched a new food pantry on Monday to help families in Baton Rouge.

The center's director, Rahsha Williams, said the goal is to support families who can't afford to be put on a wait list to get food.

"Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman and I agreed that families in our community should not have to wait months for help when the need is immediate," Williams said.

The food pantry will operate in partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

The first distribution day will be Tuesday, March 17. Williams said families who were approved previously will be served, and new applicants can sign up and be served while supplies last.