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Multiple Baton Rouge neighborhoods lose power after tree falls on power line along Broussard Street
BATON ROUGE — Several Baton Rouge residents across multiple neighborhoods lost power after a tree fell on a power line on Monday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the tree knocked down a power line along Broussard Street near St. Rose Avenue, knocking out power in the immediate area.
Entergy's power outage map shows an outage affecting approximately 200 people across the Zeeland, Hundred Oaks and University Gardens neighborhoods.
BRFD said the tree's limbs were touching the power line, causing some electrical arcing and smoking.
Two fire engines responded to the scene, with Department of Public Works and Entergy crews on the way to cut power and remove the tree from the road.
The fire department said no one was hurt.
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