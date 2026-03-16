State officials, local leaders discuss 'legislative priorities' for East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE - Metro Council members met with state lawmakers representing East Baton Rouge Parish to discuss proposed bills that could impact the Baton Rouge community.

“When we collaborate early and communicate clearly about our priorities, we put ourselves in a stronger position to deliver results for the people of East Baton Rouge Parish,” said State Representative Dixon McMakin, R-Baton Rouge.

Along with the councilmembers, Mayor-President Sid Edwards and State Senator Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, were in attendance.

Edwards' office said the following bills were "legislative priorities:"

- SB 143: Provides relative to funding of bulletproof vests for peace officers

- HB 214: (Constitutional Amendment) Authorizes a property tax exemption for blighted or derelict properties that have been rehabilitated

- HB 217: Authorizes an optional property tax exemption for blighted or derelict properties that have been rehabilitated

- HB 457: Establishes minimum housing standards for individuals experiencing homelessness

The current legislative session began March 9 and is set to adjourn June 1.