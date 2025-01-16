Latest Weather Blog
Freshman LSU QB involved in on-campus wreck early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - LSU's backup quarterback Colin Hurley was injured in an on-campus crash around 2:45 a.m. Thursday and found unresponsive.
Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit that Hurley's Dodge Charger crashed into a tree at South Quad Drive and Highland Road, near the south gates of LSU's campus.
Officials said Hurley was unresponsive but breathing. A crash report said firefighters pulled Hurley out of his vehicle. He was in and out of consciousness and had a large cut on his face.
The cause of the crash has not been released, but officials said impairment was not suspected.
Hurley, 17, is a freshman from Jacksonville, Fla. An update on his condition has not been provided. Hurley is the third-string quarterback behind Garret Nussmeier and Michael Van Buren.
