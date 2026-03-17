Man who allegedly led State Police on chase, crashed into family in West Baton Rouge Parish arrested

PORT ALLEN - A man who allegedly led State Police troopers on a chase along Interstate 10 in Port Allen and crashed into a vehicle with a family inside was arrested.

State Police said 34-year-old Klabert Joseph Guillot Jr. of Houma was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center.

Troopers were reportedly chasing Guillot along I-10 around 11 p.m. on Friday when he crossed the median and crashed into another car.

Troopers said Guillot got out of his vehicle and ran after the crash, but he was taken into custody hours later.

He was booked for negligent injuring, felony hit and run, driving on divided highways and no seatbelt.