WBRZ Investigative Unit: Family members meet with APSO following officer-involved shooting

GONZALES - People who saw law enforcement officers kill a man outside a gas station Monday morning say their memories don't match the report released by State Police, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned.

The manager of the gas station and family member of the man who was killed says he did not shoot first.

Witnesses said 25-year-old Abdulrahman Ali stopped at the Fuel Stop on West Orice Roth Road, the store his family owns, around 12:30 a.m..

According to State Police, Ascension Parish deputies and a Gonzales Police officer stopped Ali outside of the store because his vehicle was connected to a robbery at a convenience store.

Troopers said Ali got out of his car holding a gun and ignored officers' commands to drop it. He reportedly fired the gun into the air and then pointed the weapon at officers before he was shot and killed.

Witnesses who spoke to the WBRZ Investigative Unit said Ali was not the first to fire.

A surveillance video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit shows the 28 seconds before Ali died. Witnesses who were there the night of the shooting confirmed that the footage depicted what they saw early Monday morning.

The footage shows a person sitting on top of the trunk of a car with his legs folded underneath him. The video does not have audio, but it appears the person was talking to officers before moving his hand to his side. Seconds later, he was shot several times.

WBRZ reached out to State Police, who sent this official statement:

I will not be able to confirm any videos that were posted on Facebook as they could have been edited, changed, or otherwise altered. However, I will tell you that LSP does not, and will not release information pertaining to an investigation that WE have not CONFIRMED to be true and accurate. Thanks. Please see the UPDATE to the release we submitted yesterday evening for an details you want to verify as true. The facts are in the News Release.

WBRZ has reached out to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and Gonzales Police Department to see the status of the law enforcement officers involved.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said they have met with the family of Ali to discuss Monday's fatal shooting. Deputies say they allowed Ali's family to view several videos showing what transpired, and they answered all their questions.

Deputies said they acknowledge it doesn't remove the pain and heartache of losing a loved one, but it is their hope the family has a better understanding of what occurred.

Family members also released a statement you can read here. The translation says Ali was acting under a state of "anger and recklessness." He fired at one business, drove to another, and that's when law enforcement caught up with him. The family also asks for everyone to pray for him and have mercy and forgiveness.