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Country star making tour stop in Baton Rouge in September

32 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2026 Mar 16, 2026 March 16, 2026 3:17 PM March 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo credit: Will Smith

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge is one of 27 stops on country music star Gavin Adcock's upcoming tour. 

'The Day I Hang It Up Tour 2026' will be making a stop at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Sept. 24. 

Adcock's first song "Ain't No Cure" was released in 2021 and his first album "Bonfire Blackout" debuted in 2023. He found himself at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 Country Chart in August 2025 for his new album "Own Worst Enemy."

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Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 20. 

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