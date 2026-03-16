Latest Weather Blog
Trees down and power out as capital region wakes up to winter weather
LIVINGSTON - Following a night of stormy weather, some residents across southeast Louisiana woke up without power Monday morning.
In Baton Rouge, strong winds knocked over a tree along Broussard Street, toppling a power line and leaving people in the dark. Nearby Businesses also felt the impact.
"The storm was sort of an unexpected disruption," owner of Blinkjar Media Jared Broussard said. "We usually are here on Monday mornings and have our team meetings. We had to do it remotely because the power was out, but we adjusted fine."
In Livingston Parish, the stormy weather caused similar issues with power outages starting late at night and into the morning hours.
William Nicholas lives on Joe May Road in Denham Springs. He experienced an outage from last night to this morning; he said outages happen frequently.
"About a month ago, one fell two houses down, took the power line down, and was out probably for 18 hours for that one," Nicholas said.
It wasn't just the wind that caught people's attention, but the hail and sleet that fell after temperatures took a dramatic drop.
Trending News
"You know Louisiana weather, though. It's cold one day, hot the next day, and stormy the next," Nicholas said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Sinners' takes home big awards at Oscars, shines light on Louisiana film-making
-
BREC plans to close some parks around Baton Rouge, selling land for...
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: West Feliciana Parish Pres. Kenny Havard violated ethics rules,...
-
Trees down and power out as capital region wakes up to winter...
-
Country star making tour stop in Baton Rouge in September
Sports Video
-
Southern football starts spring practice under new head coach
-
Selection Sunday: Southern women back in March Madness after SWAC Championship
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball to play No. 15 Jacksonville in first...
-
Chio's perfect scores help propel LSU past Arkansas on senior night
-
LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson honored by Kay Yow Cancer Fund