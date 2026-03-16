WBRZ Investigative Unit: West Feliciana Parish Pres. Kenny Havard violated ethics rules, opinion says

ST. FRANCISVILLE - The Louisiana Board of Ethics published an opinion, saying West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard violated ethics codes in his dealings with his business — The Oyster Bar.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit has covered the alleged violations previously.

Last year, St. Francisville resident Chuck Spillman told the Investigative Unit he made a complaint to the ethics board in September 2023 about Havard, alleging the public official was directly benefiting from visiting cruise lines because the passengers eat at The Oyster Bar as part of the cruise's itinerary.

The Board of Ethics opinion, which was published earlier this month, says that Havard and his son Davis received more than $250,000 between September 2023 and May 2024 from American Cruise Lines for catering through his company, Ferdinand Catering.

On Monday, Kenny Havard denied any wrongdoing and further told WBRZ in a text: "I was offered an opportunity to pay a fine, but I would basically be admitting to a violation. I made the decision to take it to the board. I will continue to see it through until the end."

The opinion does not say how much of that was food cost, or how much either Kenny Havard or Davis Havard took home.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit obtained emails between Davis Havard and the president of American Cruise Lines, where the two were coordinating a 'Cochon de Lait Experience' at The Oyster Bar for passengers and discussing price.

"A whole hog, boudin and potato salad will cost $115 per person for 35 guests," the email read. With 100 dockings scheduled for 2025, the total bill would add up to more than $400,000.

In a stark contrast, the 10-year docking lease American Cruise Lines negotiated with Kenny Havard brought in just over $22,000 for the parish during the same time period.

According to Secretary of State records, Ferdinand Catering filed to become an LLC under Davis Havard's name on Sept. 12, 2023 — one day after Spillman made his complaint to the board.

During a parish council meeting on April 14, 2025, Kenny Havard addressed the crowd about recent corruption allegations, including Spillman's Oyster Bar claims.

"For three years — ever since I bought The Oyster Bar — they have been burning me up about 'Kenny Havard did this, Kenny Havard did that.' So I have been through all of those investigations. I had to file all of my taxes, all of my everything, because they keep making these accusations and they can't find anything."

At that same meeting, Havard also mentioned he had already spoken with the Board of Ethics. According to the document published this month, the board issued its opinion on April 3, but did not formally serve Havard until October. The reason for the time gaps is not clear.

In the coming weeks, the Ethics Adjudicatory Board will decide what, if any, it believes Havard's proper punishment will be, which could include censure and a fine of up to $10,000, or a recovery of the entire amount of the economic advantage plus an additional penalty.