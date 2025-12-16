WBRZ Investigative Unit: Elayn Hunt warden set to retire from Department of Corrections

ST. GABRIEL - The Elayn Hunt Correctional Center warden will retire from the Department of Corrections in mid-February, officials confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

Keithe Turner will remain on staff until the end of January before taking two weeks of leave and retiring in February. Turner took over in April 2025 after being a deputy warden at the Dixon Correctional Institute.

Since the end of September, six inmates have died unexpectedly within the prison. The WBRZ Investigative Unit has been reporting on problems at the facility since August 2024, with complaints of drug problems and conditions within the prison.