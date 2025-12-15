Latest Weather Blog
New Southern head football coach Marshall Faulk to make $1.2M over 3 years
BATON ROUGE — Southern University's head football coach, Marshall Faulk, will make $1.2 million over three years in his new role.
The Super Bowl winner's contract, acquired by WBRZ, pays $400,000 per year for a three-year term. The contract also includes a $950,000 pool for assistant coaches' salaries.
Faulk replaces Terrance Graves, who was fired by the school in October after starting the season 1-6. Graves is expected to stay in Baton Rouge, however, as the Board of Supervisors voted in November to give him a separate position in the athletic department.
"As it relates to our separation with Coach Graves, we entered into a negotiated mutual separation agreement providing for an opportunity for him to stay employed at Southern beginning January at the conclusion of his term in December of this year," board member Domoine Rutledge said at a Nov. 28 meeting, just before the Bayou Classic.
