EBRSO: Man arrested for selling fentanyl after search of Airline Highway motel

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for intending to distribute fentanyl after searching an Airline Highway motel room, arrest documents said.

Deputies received information that Kyrus Palmer, 36, who goes by the street name "Yea Yea," was a polydrug distributor. Agents did controlled fentanyl purchase before obtaining a search warrant for his room at the Fountain Motel.

During the search, agents seized a Magic Bullet blender with cocaine residue, a pill press with fentanyl residue, 15.2 grams of green fentanyl, and over 19 grams of fentanyl.

Arrest documents say a woman also fled the motel room as agents did their search warrant.

Officials said Palmer admitted to selling narcotics and said he did so since May of 2025. He was booked for possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs.

