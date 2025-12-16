58°
21-year-old from Los Angeles arrested in Port Allen after chase ends in crash
PORT ALLEN - One person was taken into custody Monday night after leading deputies on a chase and crashing their car.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to stop the vehicle along U.S. 190, and the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Jordan Vegarosas of Los Angeles, California, did not stop.
Deputies chased the vehicle, which crashed while getting off the highway onto La. 415.
Vegarosas was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana after being released from the hospital.
