TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes blocked by overturned vehicle on I-10 East at I-10/I-110 split

31 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, December 16 2025 Dec 16, 2025 December 16, 2025 4:51 PM December 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The two left lanes are blocked on I-10 East at I-10/I-110 due to an overturned vehicle.

Congestion is approaching La. Highway 415. WBRZ reached out to emergency officials for information on injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

