TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes blocked by overturned vehicle on I-10 East at I-10/I-110 split

BATON ROUGE - The two left lanes are blocked on I-10 East at I-10/I-110 due to an overturned vehicle.

Congestion is approaching La. Highway 415. WBRZ reached out to emergency officials for information on injuries.

No other information was immediately available.