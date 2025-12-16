56°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes blocked by overturned vehicle on I-10 East at I-10/I-110 split
BATON ROUGE - The two left lanes are blocked on I-10 East at I-10/I-110 due to an overturned vehicle.
Congestion is approaching La. Highway 415. WBRZ reached out to emergency officials for information on injuries.
Trending News
No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Big Mike's Sports Bar hosts give-back event for family of Denham Springs...
-
Boil water advisory lifted for Foxboro Drive, Foxboro Loop in Denham Springs,...
-
Tangipahoa inmate in jail for rape now faces escape charges after allegedly...
-
Border Patrol chief says New Orleans immigration crackdown has resulted in around...
-
Last of five men indicted on hazing charges connected to Caleb Wilson's...