Tangipahoa inmate in jail for rape now faces escape charges after allegedly running from transport van

AMITE — A Tangipahoa Parish Jail inmate arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and raped her outside a Target has been rebooked on escape charges, deputies said.

Donnie Stevenson, 18, is now facing simple escape and resisting arrest after he allegedly ran away from a transport vehicle outside the courthouse around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Inmates scheduled for court, including Stevenson, were offloading a transport van in the outside loading dock area behind the closed security gate.

"Thanks to cooperation from several witnesses and the skills of K-9 Thor, Stevenson was quickly tracked to a nearby neighborhood and taken into custody," deputies said.

Stevenson may face additional charges, deputies added.

Stevenson was in jail since March after he was arrested for allegedly following a woman inside a Target, kidnapped and then assaulting her outside in the parking lot. He was booked on first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery and illegal possession of stolen things.