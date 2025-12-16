31°
Big Mike's Sports Bar hosts give-back event for family of Denham Springs student who died after car crash

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — Big Mike's Sports Bar and Grill is hosting a give-back event on Tuesday to raise money for the family of a Denham Springs High School senior who died after a car crash. 

Ten percent of all proceeds at Big Mike's will go to the family of Adelie Latta, a senior powerlifter at Denham Springs High who died in the hospital after being hospitalized for several weeks in November following a car crash. 

"Please come out and show your love and support for Addie’s family," Big Mike's said on Facebook, noting that proceeds from both dine-in and to-go orders would go toward the Latta family. 

