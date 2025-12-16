Latest Weather Blog
LPSO: 2 Livingston Parish residents accused of felony theft, allegedly kept ledger of what to steal
LIVINGSTON PARISH — Two Livingston Parish residents were arrested after they allegedly stole shoes, boat GPS units, rugs, business uniform aprons, steroids, ammunition and more from multiple stores across multiple parishes.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were tipped off by law enforcement in St. Tammany Parish about an alleged theft by Austin Levalley and Carli Marr.
Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies investigated the pair and arrested them after finding a ledger "with notes talking about things to steal or that have already been stolen from multiple stores in multiple parishes" and the following items:
- Stolen business uniform aprons
- Stolen Christmas ornaments
- Stolen boat GPS units
- Stolen purses
- A stolen rug
- A bag of Birkenstock sandals
- Drug paraphernalia
- Steroids
- A gun and ammunition
Trending News
LPSO said the two were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on various charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City installs 'Red Stick' downtown as local version of New Year's Eve...
-
Bystander to badge: Man who stopped would-be two-time bank robber now on...
-
21-year-old from Los Angeles arrested in Port Allen after chase ends in...
-
Big Mike's Sports Bar hosts give-back event for family of Denham Springs...
-
Boil water advisory lifted for Foxboro Drive, Foxboro Loop in Denham Springs,...