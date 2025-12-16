53°
LPSO: 2 Livingston Parish residents accused of felony theft, allegedly kept ledger of what to steal

2 hours 33 seconds ago Tuesday, December 16 2025 Dec 16, 2025 December 16, 2025 5:06 PM December 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH — Two Livingston Parish residents were arrested after they allegedly stole shoes, boat GPS units, rugs, business uniform aprons, steroids, ammunition and more from multiple stores across multiple parishes. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were tipped off by law enforcement in St. Tammany Parish about an alleged theft by Austin Levalley and Carli Marr. 

Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies investigated the pair and arrested them after finding a ledger "with notes talking about things to steal or that have already been stolen from multiple stores in multiple parishes" and the following items:
- Stolen business uniform aprons
- Stolen Christmas ornaments
- Stolen boat GPS units
- Stolen purses
- A stolen rug
- A bag of Birkenstock sandals
- Drug paraphernalia
- Steroids
- A gun and ammunition

LPSO said the two were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on various charges. 

