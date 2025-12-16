Latest Weather Blog
Border Patrol chief says New Orleans immigration crackdown has resulted in around 350 arrests
NEW ORLEANS — The ongoing immigration crackdown in New Orleans, known as Operation Catahoula Crunch, has resulted in around 350 arrests, Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino said on social media Tuesday.
"Yesterday was a stellar day with an illegal alien aggravated felon drug trafficker (multiple deports) arrested. We are cleaning up in New Orleans!" Bovino said in his post on X.
Bovino's post was a response to a WWL report saying that the Department of Homeland Security had made 250 arrests in the ongoing immigration crackdown.
"This is incorrect," the Border Patrol leader said.
This is incorrect. The number is way closer to 350 which i put out on several news outlets. Yesterday was a stellar day with an illegal alien aggravated felon drug trafficker ( multiple deports) arrested. We are cleaning up in New Orleans!. #CatahoulaCrunch #USBP https://t.co/z1dnMkCu1C— Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) December 16, 2025
The ongoing immigration crackdown has extended beyond the New Orleans metro area, conducting operations in the capital area as well.
