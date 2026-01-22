Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Battle between LSU Law professor, university heads to appeals court
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Board of Supervisors filed a writ to the First Circuit Court of Appeal Monday, attempting to reverse a decision made by a 19th JDC judge to let an LSU Law professor return to the classroom until a hearing can happen regarding his sudden removal over political comments made during a lecture.
The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned that the university is filing an appeal to keep LSU Law Professor Ken Levy out of the classroom. The tenured professor was removed from his teaching position Jan. 22.
"I don't think it's unexpected, given that LSU has so far pushed back on these fundamental freedoms," Levy's attorney Jill Craft said. "I'm not sure why they keep taking a position that they want to spend all this public money to prevent this man from teaching, which is the job they hired him for."
WBRZ previously reported Levy was teaching a class on Jan. 14 about police and public interactions when, according to a lawsuit he filed, he said “F**k the governor” and “f**k that" while criticizing Governor Jeff Landry for publicly shaming a law school colleague on social media.
"If this ends up being all about cursing, then maybe somebody needs to explain to me how Brian Kelly is on TV using the 'f word' directed at students."
