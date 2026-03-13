Friday PM Forecast: warmer temperatures roll into parade weekend, strong cold front to follow

A brilliant weekend of weather is ahead for outdoor events, as cooler mornings will lead to comfortably warm afternoons. Another cold front will bring showers and then colder air to begin next week.

The Weekend: warming right back up, dry

Sunday Night: rain and thunderstorms

Early Next Week: even cooler

Wearin’ of the Green: After a clear and calm night, morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Some light layers might be wanted early, but have a plan to stash them. As the parade is starting to roll, thermometers will be rising through the 60s and into the 70s. Ultimately, afternoon temperatures will end up in the upper 70s. Through the day, skies will stay mainly clear, so grab some sunscreen and sunglasses.

Up Next: Sunday will stay warm with a high temperature back into the mid 80s as clouds gradually increase. A cold front will blow through as the weekend closes. This system will clip the region overnight Sunday and into Monday. A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected, with almost everyone getting about another quarter inch of rain. The threat of severe weather will be lower with this cold front, as compared to Wednesday night, but the speed of the thunderstorms alone could cause some gusty wind.

By the time you head to work on Monday, rain will be wrapping up, but much cooler and breezy conditions will be taking hold. On Monday, temperatures will only top out in the upper 50s, even lower if clouds are stubborn, which is a possibility. Tuesday morning looks to be the coldest point of the week, with temperatures bottoming out in the mid 30s. Some patchy frost will not be out of the question, so those who have started planting may need to do a one-night move or cover! Thermometers will start another leg higher by the middle of next week.

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– Josh

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