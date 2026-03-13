Labadieville man arrested on multiple felony child-related sex crimes, Assumption deputies say

LABADIEVILLE — A Labadieville man was arrested on Friday on multiple felony child-related sex crimes following an investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation began after deputies received a referral from the Department of Children and Family Services regarding the possible sexual abuse of a minor by 33-year-old Garrett Russell Mollere.

While executing a search warrant on March 6, detectives seized multiple electronic devices, resulting in a large quantity of child-related sexual material being recovered.

Mollere was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish detention Center on several charges, including 36 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials under the age of thirteen, 18 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials and three counts of possession of unlawful deepfakes.

Mollere's bond was set at $1.5 million.