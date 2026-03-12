Report: Livvy Dunne cast in 'Baywatch' reboot

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne was cast in a Baywatch reboot, Variety reported.

According to Variety, Dunne will be a recurring star, playing Grace, “a highly enthusiastic junior lifeguard.” She will join Baton Rouge native Brooks Nader among the cast.

Dunne was the highest-paid female athlete in college sports, also ranking among the highest-paid athletes regardless of gender.