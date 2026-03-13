46°
Ahead of 41st Wearin of the Green parade, officials remind everyone to keep safety in mind

Friday, March 13 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the 41st Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday, officials are reminding everyone to keep safety in mind.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is asking people not to park in ways that block side streets. Last year, they say emergency vehicles had trouble getting through in some areas because of improperly parked cars.

They’re also reminding parents and caregivers to keep a close eye on their children and always know where they are. Officials suggest setting up a designated meeting spot ahead of time in case you get separated in the crowd.

