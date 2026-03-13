Denham Springs man convicted of assaulting a postal employee following three-day trial

BATON ROUGE — A Denham Springs man was convicted of assaulting a postal employee following a three-day trial, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the department, 27-year-old Cody Gaspard of Denham Springs approached a United States Postal Service worker delivering mail in Livingston Parish. Gaspard allegedly began using aggressive and racially charged language before intimidating, assaulting and physically confronting the postal worker, causing bodily injury to the employee.

Following his conviction, Gaspard faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Livingston Parsih Sheriff's Office.