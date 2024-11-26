Governor asks LSU to discipline law professor perceived criticizing Trump-supporting students

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry on Tuesday called for LSU and the university's Board of Supervisors to punish against an LSU law professor who was perceived as being critical of his students who voted for President-elect Donald Trump.

In a lecture the day after the general election, Professor Nicholas Bryner told students who voted for Trump on the merits of his policy, despite their personal feelings about the man's conduct, that they must "prove that by the way you conduct yourself and by the way that you treat other people around you."

"I will say that I hear a lot about how groups of people in the law school, particularly Black students, don't feel comfortable in the law school, don't feel welcome here," Bryner said in the lecture, which was recorded on Zoom and obtained by Landry, who posted an excerpt of it online. "And so I want you all to think a little bit about why that is."

The professor, who teaches climate change law, then talked to his students about how "there's a pretty big rejection of that idea that we should be governed by experts."

"I think it's worthwhile to consider that and think about that as you go into law school, finishing your law school career and go into law practice, how you're going to handle that sentiment," Bryner said in the lecture.

Landry initially posted the excerpt of Bryner's lecture on his social media profiles on Nov. 17.

"This is not the kind of behavior we want at LSU and our universities," Landry said in the post.

Now, a little more than a week after posting the video, Landry wrote a letter to LSU's Board of Supervisors, asking them to "look into the matter, as LSU professors are prohibited from utilizing state resources to influence public policy."

Landry cited a recently enacted statute — La. R.S. 17:3399.39 — in his plea to the Board.

The statute, which went into effect in June, says that "the Constitution of Louisiana guarantees that each person, including a college or university student, has the right to 'individual dignity' and further provides that protections are guaranteed against discrimination based upon the student's 'political ideas or affiliations.'"

Earlier in the fall, Landry signed an executive order to "protect free speech for all higher education institutions across Louisiana," deputizing the state Board of Regents to report violations of free speech and expression on campus. Landry said a primary focus of the order was to ensure that students "do not fear retribution from their teachers or classmates simply because they disagree on speech or politics."

"The impact of my executive order appears to be short-lived in the eyes of some professors," Landry said in his letter.