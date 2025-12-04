Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Downtown Baton Rouge saw multiple buildings torn down, changing skyline forever
BATON ROUGE — This week in WBRZ history, the downtown Baton Rouge skyline drastically changed when multiple buildings were imploded.
On Dec. 13, 2003, the old Department of Insurance building that once stood right next to the State Capitol came down. Two weeks earlier, the old education and natural resources buildings were imploded.
Thousands poured into downtown Baton Rouge to see the buildings collapse.
"The crowd was unbelievable. We got here about 7:30, and there really wasn't anybody here. And by the time it got ready to blow, it was exactly like a Tiger game," one spectator told WBRZ at the time.
The plan to implode the buildings started months earlier, but crews ran into several problems, including weather delays and one building catching fire.
In their place, two new highrises — the Bienville and Iberville buildings — were built, but not without their own problems.
A high-rise crane collapsed after bumping into another building.
Trending News
But in 2006, the finishing touches were put on the buildings that forever altered the downtown skyline.
Watch more WBRZ history here:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Sausage and White Bean Skillet
-
Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office warning residents of check washing scheme
-
Two inmates escape from St. Landry Parish Jail, sheriff says
-
BRFD: Unattended candle ignites curtains, causes total loss fire along Avenue J
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Downtown Baton Rouge saw multiple buildings torn down, changing skyline...
Sports Video
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday
-
Dunham gears up for state semifinals
-
LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed out for season with torn Achilles
-
Lane Kiffin, LSU 'allowing' Charlie Weis to coach Ole Miss offense through...