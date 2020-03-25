Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ, area businesses accepting homemade masks
BATON ROUGE - Concerned good Samaritans with a sewing machine and fabric are encouraged to participate in WBRZ’s Make a Mask campaign that will benefit area hospitals.
When Sylvia Weatherspoon received an email for her 2 Make A Difference segment, WBRZ reported on an Ascension Parish woman sewing masks Friday. Following Sports 2 reporter Matt Trent's TV story on the 10 o'clock news Friday, numerous viewers offered to turn their homes and extra fabric into mask assembly lines. When local hospitals found out, they offered to accept the homemade masks for patients.
The masks will be sanitized based on federal, CDC standards that allow for cloth to be cleaned and returned to use. Similar to patient gowns and bedding, homemade masks will go through a thorough cleaning process before being given to patients.
Patients at area hospitals and clinics are wearing masks if they have a fever. The masks will add an extra layer of protection to hospital employees and the few guests allowed in patient rooms - in most cases, only family members can visit select patients.
Hospital staff will still wear hospital-approved and purchased masks.
In a social media post first made by Lafayette General west of Baton Rouge, a mask sewing pattern is available HERE.
WBRZ is working with station customers and local businesses to establish area drop-off locations. Locations will be listed at the end of this story.
Click HERE for the latest patient information and illness details related to COVID-19.
Matherne’s: Downtown BR and LSU
Salsbury's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Ralph Sellers RAM, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler
