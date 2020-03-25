WBRZ, area businesses accepting homemade masks

BATON ROUGE - Concerned good Samaritans with a sewing machine and fabric are encouraged to participate in WBRZ’s Make a Mask campaign that will benefit area hospitals.

When Sylvia Weatherspoon received an email for her 2 Make A Difference segment, WBRZ reported on an Ascension Parish woman sewing masks Friday. Following Sports 2 reporter Matt Trent's TV story on the 10 o'clock news Friday, numerous viewers offered to turn their homes and extra fabric into mask assembly lines. When local hospitals found out, they offered to accept the homemade masks for patients.

Scroll down to see donation locations.

The masks will be sanitized based on federal, CDC standards that allow for cloth to be cleaned and returned to use. Similar to patient gowns and bedding, homemade masks will go through a thorough cleaning process before being given to patients.

Patients at area hospitals and clinics are wearing masks if they have a fever. The masks will add an extra layer of protection to hospital employees and the few guests allowed in patient rooms - in most cases, only family members can visit select patients.

Hospital staff will still wear hospital-approved and purchased masks.

In a social media post first made by Lafayette General west of Baton Rouge, a mask sewing pattern is available HERE.

WBRZ is working with station customers and local businesses to establish area drop-off locations. Locations will be listed at the end of this story.

Click HERE for the latest patient information and illness details related to COVID-19.

If you are healthy, continue to practice social distancing and avoid large crowds.

WBRZ advertisers, mostly locally owned businesses have joined the effort.

WBRZ sponsors and community leaders heeded the call this weekend, offering space to collect homemade masks.

Most drop-off locations are still operating amid a stay at home order since they offer essential services like mechanic repairs. Car dealer service areas are likely open along with grocery stores. Only drop masks off while you are out doing other essential errands: Groceries, visits to the pharmacy or going to and from work if you are an essential staffer of a business.

Local businesses will make drop-off locations available starting Sunday.

See the ever-evolving list below of local businesses where you can drop off masks:

Bob Cullen's companies:

8424 Florida Blvd; 5778 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge

1410 LA 30 W, Gonzales

Lane Regional Medical Center

Contact first: Julie McLin; Office:658-4585

Superior Ford, Zachary

