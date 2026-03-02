80°
Baton Rouge Police Department investigating shooting near 225 Fest on Saturday
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Monday that it is investigating a shooting that occurred near 225 Fest.
According to the department, the incident occurred near the levee around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday when a fight between two juvenile males escalated into a shooting.
Officers with BRPD said the initial 911 call sent them to a location with no signs of a shooting. It wasn't until officers later reviewed BRPD camera footage near the levee that the shooting was discovered.
There were no reported injuries.
