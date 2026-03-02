Man arrested for allegedly having marijuana in his car at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center

ST. GABRIEL — A man was arrested Monday for allegedly taking contraband to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

Captain Mark Graves with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said that Shedrick Young originally went to Elayn Hunt for a job interview.

While inside the facility, a K9 alerted to his car, leading to the discovery of a small amount of marijuana and a smoking device, according to deputies.

Graves said any amount of drugs is illegal to have in a Department of Corrections facility, even if the person has a medical card.

Young was arrested for taking contraband to a penal institution.