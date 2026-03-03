66°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The Plaquemine ferry is shut down due to fog
Closed due to accident in Grosse Tete on I 10 EB between LA-77/Rosedale/Grosse Tete/Exit 139 and LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151, Left lane back open.
7:45a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Tiger Bend Rd at Jones Creek Rd
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ponchatoula Police Department searching for several people in connection with thefts
-
Livingston Parish Schools opens kindergarten registration for 2026-27 school year
-
Nearly 400 Dr. Seuss Books donated to Chimp Haven in honor of...
-
St. Helena Parish School District announces new partnership to provide free ACT...
-
State representative introduces several new bills focused on providing financial relief to...
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman