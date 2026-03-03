TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

66°
Tuesday, March 03 2026
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The Plaquemine ferry is shut down due to fog

Closed due to accident in Grosse Tete on I 10 EB between LA-77/Rosedale/Grosse Tete/Exit 139 and LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151, Left lane back open.

7:45a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Tiger Bend Rd at Jones Creek Rd

