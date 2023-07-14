95°
WBRZ anchors Brittany Weiss and Michael Shingleton welcome their 2nd child
Once again, the WBRZ family got a little bit bigger on Thursday as anchors Brittany Weiss and Michael Shingleton welcomed their second son.
Walker Canon Shingleton was born at 10:28 a.m. July 13, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches. Michael says Walker's birth went smoothly, and everyone is happy and healthy.
During her pregnancy, Brittany continued to watch out for the community with her 2 On Your Side reports and anchored WBRZ's 4 p.m. newscast. She'll spend the coming weeks at home looking after Walker and his 1-year-old brother, Parker.
Michael, who anchors the 6, 9 and 10 p.m. newscasts with Sylvia Weatherspoon, will spend time at home with his family before returning.
