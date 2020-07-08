WBR Schools lay out plan for returning to school, emphasize importance of child education

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH – During the last month, WBR Schools Superintendent Wes Watts has been receiving feedback from parents on what they would like to see for the upcoming school year in August.

Watts sent out a survey that asked parents a variety of questions, like what their attitude is toward children returning to school, if they have access to the internet, and how much schoolwork their child did while staying at home.

“An overwhelming response parents said is they want their kids back on campus and at school, because they know it's what's best for them,” Watts said.

That survey, among other resources, helped Watts layout a three-part plan for the school year based on what phase of reopening the state is in. A big factor though is the desire to get younger grades back to school as quickly and safely as possible.

“The long term effects of this more than the physical [virus] could be just how far behind kids could get academically and that could be a big struggle,” Watts said. “The younger ages, those foundational years are so important. You see that right now how important child education is. We just can’t afford to risk too much time with them.”

If students are able to return, there will be safety precautions put in place. Face masks will be worn in grades 3-12 and by staff as much as possible, there will be regular hand washing and social distancing.

“We're also going to check temperatures every day for students and adults, anyone who walks into a school,” Watts said.

Watts hopes to make a final decision on which plan they will implement on July 20.

"There's still a lot of work to be done before now and Aug. 6 when we start school. But I think we have a good base, I'm happy with it. There's still going to some tweaks but a lot of that is going to determine what phase we're in," he said.

Here is the latest plan based on whether Louisiana is in Phase I, II, or III:

Phase I

- All students will participate in Distance Learning.

Phase II

- Grades preschool - 6 will attend school on campus.

- Grades 7-12 will follow an alternating schedule.

- 50% of students will attend on-campus Monday and Wednesday and the other 50% on Tuesday and Thursday.

- Fridays will be a Distance Learning Day.

Phase III

- All students will be on campus.

- We will have protocols in place to address the top preventive measures indicated by the Department of Health.

- Hand washing or the use of hand sanitizer regularly.

- Face coverings will be worn in grades 3-12 and by staff members to the extent possible.

- Social distancing protocols will be in place.

- Students and staff member temperatures will be checked daily.

- Students and staff members who are sick will be asked to stay home.