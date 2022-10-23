77°
Waterways closed in Livingston, Ascension parishes due to flooding
GONZALES - Authorities in Ascension and Liberty parishes closed waterways to recreational boaters Monday due to high water levels.
Emergency managers in both parishes said the waterways would close at noon.
In Ascension Parish, emergency managers said the Amite River and Diversion canal would close. The Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security also offered sandbags to residents at Fire Station 71, located at 13398 Roddy Road in Gonzales.
Director Mark Harrell with Livingston Parish emergency management said all waterways in their parish would close at noon. Sandbags can be picked up at Fire District station 9 on 22 near Gunboat Landing if needed in the Maurepas area, which saw significant flooding.
