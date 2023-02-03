Water turned back on at apartment complex after 2 On Your Side started asking questions

BATON ROUGE - Hours after 2 On Your Side started asking why an apartment complex was without water, the management company paid the bill and the water was turned back on.

Tiger Plaza and Stadium Square Apartments are under the same umbrella. A few days ago, the water was shutoff for non-payment. One tenant contacted 2 On Your Side, worried it may never come back on.

Scott Purcell lives at Stadium Square Apartments in Tigerland and says the water had been off since Tuesday.

"Every day that goes by, I get less confident that they're going to do something about it," Purcell said.

Purcell says he wakes up and checks the faucet each morning, but there's still no water. He's been filling up water jugs so that he can flush his toilet.

"I can't take a shower, can't wash my dishes," he said.

He's thankful to have friends who have offered to help him out, but others aren't so lucky. Purcell called the Baton Rouge Water Company to find out more.

"He told me the landowner, whoever they are, owes the water company like $100,000 or more, and we've been given strict instructions not to turn the water on," Purcell said.

There aren't many tenants living around him, but Purcell says he pays his rent each month on time and that utilities are included.

The apartment complexes have had issues in the past. Last month, both Stadium Square and Tiger Plaza were seized by the U.S. Marshal. According to federal court documents, the property owner is in trouble for not making monthly payments and not completing property improvements. That owner has racked up thousands of dollars in late fees, and now, apparently hasn't paid the water bill.

Friday, 2 On Your Side went to the office on the Tiger Plaza property to look for answers but was stopped by security first. The security detail said there were no problems with the water at either property. That same security person told us that the water would be turned on later Friday before asking us to leave the property.

The Baton Rouge Water Company confirmed to WBRZ that the water was turned off at both locations on Tuesday.

A sign on the office door says, "Office closed due to property emergency." Purcell hasn't been able to get through to them either.

"Every number I've tried to call is either disconnected or doesn't work. They never respond to emails," Purcell said.

Property management company Trigild Inc. gave us a call back on Friday and confirmed the bill was paid. They did not disclose the bill amount. Purcell says the water was turned back on around 3:30 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Water Company says it typically spends months trying to get in contact with the property owner before drastic measures are taken, like turning off the water to an entire apartment complex.