Water main rupture along Perkins Road leaves roadway flooded

BATON ROUGE - A water main rupture along Perkins Road early Thursday morning left a flooded roadway with possibly a foot of water.

Video showed the affected area stretching for almost a block with water flooding the westbound lane near the intersection of Perkins Road and Quail Drive in front of Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

It's unclear what caused the rupture. As of 6 a.m., the road was still open, but WBRZ is working to find out if that plans to change.

This is a developing story.