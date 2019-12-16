WATCH: Video shows devastating aftermath after tornado rips through Alexandria Monday afternoon

ALEXANDRIA - Flipped over trucks, debris, and first responders were all that could be seen after a tornado reportedly ripped through parts of North Louisiana, Monday afternoon.

A video on social media shows buildings like a gas station and convenience store collapsed on its side with the roof caved in.

One person in a car captured the images as they were driving on the other side of the road.

Portions of the highway were blocked off as authorities responded to possible injuries. A tornado watch has been issued for the region until 6 p.m.