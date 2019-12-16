77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Video shows devastating aftermath after tornado rips through Alexandria Monday afternoon

2 hours 7 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, December 16 2019 Dec 16, 2019 December 16, 2019 3:33 PM December 16, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

ALEXANDRIA - Flipped over trucks, debris, and first responders were all that could be seen after a tornado reportedly ripped through parts of North Louisiana, Monday afternoon.

A video on social media shows buildings like a gas station and convenience store collapsed on its side with the roof caved in.

One person in a car captured the images as they were driving on the other side of the road.

Portions of the highway were blocked off as authorities responded to possible injuries. A tornado watch has been issued for the region until 6 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days