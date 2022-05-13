WATCH: Tesla crashes into building, driver says brakes failed

COLUMBUS, Oh. - Surveillance footage caught a Tesla Model 3 flying into a building at high speed, causing several thousand dollars in damages after the driver said the brakes failed.

According to local police, the Tesla exited the highway May 4 going about 70 mph. It ran a red light and sped through the three-way intersection, crashing down steps, over a planter, and through a window before colliding with a pillar inside the convention center.

No one was seriously hurt.

Frantz Jules, 63, was charged with failure to control his vehicle.

The crash happened less than a week before Tesla recalled another 130,000 vehicles due to the vehicles' touchscreens potentially overheating. Tesla has had 17 total recalls this year and 1,292 recalls since it sold its first car in 2008, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association.