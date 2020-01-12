60°
WATCH: Security video shows crazed fans stealing Coach O cutouts from Raising Cane's
BATON ROUGE – A bizarre criminal phenomenon is targeting Raising Cane’s stores amid the historic, record-breaking perfect LSU season: Superfans are stealing cardboard cutouts of Coach Ed Orgeron from the restaurants.
The life-sized cutouts are usually standing near stores’ entrances.
Lately, crazed fans have been recorded on surveillance video walking into the store and running out with Coach O.
While annoying, Cane’s is relishing in the fandom and the hysteria of LSU’s football season this year.
Owner Todd Graves jokingly posted about the thefts on Twitter.
“Leggo my Coach O,” Graves tweeted Sunday with funny emoticons.
