70°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Police officers sing incredible duet of 'God Bless America' to celebrate 4th of July
BOSTON - If this doesn't put you in the 4th of July spirit, then nothing will.
On Sunday, the Boston Police Department released an incredible video showing two police officers singing a duet of "God Bless America" in their police cruiser. The video, appropriately titled 'Cop Pool Karaoke', will definitely send a chill up your spine.
You can see the original video in its entirety linked below:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Public Service Commission candidates speak to voters at summit
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating three grass fires in the same neighborhood
-
Bicyclist struck by BRPD officer traveling 83 mph in a 25-mph zone...
-
Two Istrouma High employees on admin leave after gun goes off in...
-
Louisiana education department says it is addressing special education concerns from federal...
Sports Video
-
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern