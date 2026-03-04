70°
WATCH: Police officers sing incredible duet of 'God Bless America' to celebrate 4th of July

7 years 8 months 23 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 July 02, 2018 8:44 PM July 02, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BOSTON - If this doesn't put you in the 4th of July spirit, then nothing will.

On Sunday, the Boston Police Department released an incredible video showing two police officers singing a duet of "God Bless America" in their police cruiser. The video, appropriately titled 'Cop Pool Karaoke', will definitely send a chill up your spine.

You can see the original video in its entirety linked below: 

