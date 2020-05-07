69°
WATCH on WBRZ: Saints v Raiders; First game inside new Vegas stadium

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- WBRZ will air ESPN's Monday Night Football pre-game and game coverage of the New Orleans Saints @ Las Vegas Raiders game on September 21.

The pre-game will begin at 7 p.m. on WBRZ Ch 2.

This game marks the home debut for the Raiders in Las Vegas.

