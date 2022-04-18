WATCH: neighborhood wreck sparks debate about speed bumps, speeders

BATON ROUGE - Last Wednesday night, two cars collided in South Point subdivision in Denham Springs. It reignited a conversation one mom has about slowing people down in her neighborhood.

Heather Stafford moved into South Point about four years ago. She says over those years there have been several incidents involving speeders right outside her front door.

"It just doesn't seem like anybody cares to slow down," Stafford said.

The speed limit on her street is 20 mph. Stafford says it's primarily neighborhood traffic, but many people go above the speed limit. Last week was the first time she saw a wreck, but it was not the first incident.

"We had somebody hit the mailbox, that pole was taken out, our neighbor's truck has been hit."

Stafford's goal is to slow traffic down and get drivers to follow the speed limit. So far, she says her ideas have been met with resistance from the HOA. Stafford says the HOA is concerned speed bumps would cause drainage issues since rainwater drains to one side of the street.

"If we staggered the speed bumps it would help with drainage and wouldn't block it so much," she said.

Stafford says she's been chatting with some of her neighbors who are on board with the idea. She's working to spread the word.

Since South Point Drive is a parish road, anything that Stafford suggests would ultimately have to be discussed and approved by the parish council. After getting support from her neighborhood, the next step would be to get on the agenda.

"It's not impossible, we're just going to have to pull together and make this happen."

With two young children, Stafford is concerned about letting them play outside. The wreck happened right after they went to bed last week. She hopes that one day she'll be able to take a walk in the neighborhood with her family and not fear getting hit.