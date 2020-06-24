Watch live WBRZ weather updates during urgent weather situations

Important weather information at your fingertips!

In an urgent weather situation, watch WBRZ Channel 2, WBRZ Plus and the WBRZ 24-hour weather channel.

Click HERE to watch WBRZ Plus live, which includes all newscasts on WBRZ Channel 2.

Click HERE to watch the 24-hour weather channel.

Watch live newscasts and breaking news and weather reports on the WBRZ streaming apps for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Click HERE for channel line up information for area cable systems or to see how to tune an antenna to all three TV stations.

Follow along with important updates in the Twitter feed from the WBRZ Weather Twitter below:

Tweets by WBRZweather