University Laboratory School to be certified as a National Arbor Foundation Tree Campus
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Green will certify University Laboratory School as a National Arbor Foundation Tree Campus after U-High students successfully harvested 13 trees.
The project, created by 11th-grade International Baccalaureate student Vaughn Meiners and his instructor Karen Holden, partnered the students with LSU Lakes Project leadership and Baton Rouge Green to provide trees and volunteers.
In addition to harvesting trees, 16 Cypress trees were planted near the Lod Cook Alumni Center on LSU's campus on Friday by the U-High science department.
