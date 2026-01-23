57°
BRPD: 26-year-old dies after Thursday morning shooting in Airline Highway hotel parking lot
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police said that a 26-year-old died in the hospital after a shooting along Airline Highway on Thursday.
Christian McClain was shot around 7 a.m. inside a car in the parking lot of WoodSpring Suites along Airline Highway.
He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said Friday.
BRPD is investigating what led up to the shooting of McClain.
