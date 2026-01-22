66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Mary deputies: Man suspected of robbing Verdunville store arrested

51 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, January 22 2026 Jan 22, 2026 January 22, 2026 4:06 PM January 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

VERDUNVILLE - A man was arrested for armed robbery after he allegedly robbed a Verdunville business, St. Mary deputies said.

Officials said the robbery happened on Dec. 10, where the suspect entered the business, brandished a firearm and stole cash before fleeing the scene. After speaking with multiple individuals, detectives identified Jermaine Spain, 41, as the suspect.

Deputies also learned Spain kept several pit bull dogs at a residence.

Trending News

Multiple search warrants were executed at a residence in Centerville and in Verdunville. Spain was taken into custody and booked for armed robbery and nine counts of pit bull violation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days