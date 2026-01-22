St. Mary deputies: Man suspected of robbing Verdunville store arrested

VERDUNVILLE - A man was arrested for armed robbery after he allegedly robbed a Verdunville business, St. Mary deputies said.

Officials said the robbery happened on Dec. 10, where the suspect entered the business, brandished a firearm and stole cash before fleeing the scene. After speaking with multiple individuals, detectives identified Jermaine Spain, 41, as the suspect.

Deputies also learned Spain kept several pit bull dogs at a residence.

Multiple search warrants were executed at a residence in Centerville and in Verdunville. Spain was taken into custody and booked for armed robbery and nine counts of pit bull violation.