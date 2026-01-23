62°
Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office arrests man during recovery of stolen vehicle
NEW ROADS — The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection with a stolen vehicle on Thursday.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies located a stolen vehicle behind a residence in New Roads, allegedly operated by Tyrian Jones.
Deputies said Jones allegedly attempted to evade arrest but was later taken into custody.
