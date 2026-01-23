62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office arrests man during recovery of stolen vehicle

3 hours 30 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, January 23 2026 Jan 23, 2026 January 23, 2026 9:45 AM January 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS — The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection with a stolen vehicle on Thursday. 

According to the sheriff's office, deputies located a stolen vehicle behind a residence in New Roads, allegedly operated by Tyrian Jones.

Trending News

Deputies said Jones allegedly attempted to evade arrest but was later taken into custody. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days