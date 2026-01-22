60°
Latest Weather Blog
NFL Hall of Famer speaks to student-athletes at Glen Oaks High School
BATON ROUGE — NFL Hall of Famer Robert Brazile spoke to capital-area student athletes at Glen Oaks High School on Thursday.
Students from Glen Oaks, Istrouma and McKinley high schools were able to attend the "Heart of a Hall of Famer" event, where Brazile spoke about leadership, perseverance and excellence on and off the field.
"I always remember back when teachers helped me, or the coach that helped me, or the preacher that helped me, so if I can touch a kid in the smallest way, it may influence them to do something right," Brazile said.
Trending News
He played linebacker for the Houston Oilers from 1975 to 1984 after a standout college career at Jackson State. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2018.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge home maintenance experts give advice for cold weather
-
Assumption deputies: Woman arrested for cruelty to juvenile, 15-month-old treated for facial...
-
Entergy says it is preparing for cold weather; announces suspension of service...
-
Louisiana-shot 'Sinners' makes history with most Oscars nominations ever; see all the...
-
NFL Hall of Famer speaks to student-athletes at Glen Oaks High School