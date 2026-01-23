60°
EBR Coroner: 48-year-old man killed in car crash along I-10 near South Acadian Thruway

2 hours 16 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, January 23 2026 Jan 23, 2026 January 23, 2026 8:48 AM January 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A 48-year-old man died early Friday morning after a crash along I-10 near the South Acadian Thruway off-ramp, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said. 

Officials at the coroner's office said that Toby Howard died in the crash. 

The coroner's office was called to the crash scene about 20 minutes after midnight. 

